Yeppoon Lagoon to remain closed

Jessica Lapraik, Sophie Lapraik and Olivia Lapraik enjoy Yeppoon Lagoon prior to its closure due to coronavirus.

THE YEPPOON Lagoon and Keppel Kraken will remain closed to the public until further notice, despite the easing of restrictions announced by the Queensland Government in relation to COVID-19.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland said it was not feasible for the council to open these facilities from this weekend, when only 10 people could use them at any time.

“To control patronage and monitor social distancing to an appropriate standard under these conditions at these facilities is very difficult,” Mayor Ireland said.

“We understand State Government restrictions are easing but we take the safety of our residents extremely seriously and have decided to keep the Yeppoon Lagoon and Keppel Kraken closed until further notice.

“This decision will be reviewed in line with the latest advice from Queensland Health.”

All public playgrounds, skate parks, amenities blocks will be reopened to the public from midnight Friday, as per advice from the Queensland Government.

Council’s Customer Support Office at the Yeppoon Town Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, with reduced hours of 9am-2pm.

The Emu Park Customer Support Centre will remain closed because it’s located within the Emu Park library which is only open for collecting and returning items.

However people can still lodge customer requests online or over the phone.

All Council libraries will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 18.

Customers will be requested to either place a phone or online order prior to pick-up and access will be limited to the collection and return of items.

Remaining closed until further notice:

Yeppoon Lagoon & Keppel Kraken

BBQs

The Community Centre

Emu Park Customer Support Centre

Reopening:

Playgrounds, skate parks, public toilets (midnight May 15)

Car wash at Yeppoon multi-storey car park (May 15)

Customer Support at Yeppoon Town Hall 9am-2pm (May 18)

Yeppoon & Emu Park libraries 9am-2pm, Monday-Friday (May 18)

Byfield, Marlborough, Mt Chalmers libraries hours as per normal (May 18)