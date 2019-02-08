Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

CAPRICORN Coast residents have been frustrated by repeated vandalism around the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct.

There were reports of graffiti and damage to the skate park area, along with littering.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed three cases of minor damage to Council facilities in Appleton Park and at the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct in the last two weeks.

Council has repaired these minor damages and encourages users of local public facilities to be respectful of all property.