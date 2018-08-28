Yeppoon lifesavers take out Qld's top award

SURF LIFESAVING: Yeppoon is riding a wave of success, receiving four gongs at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence in Brisbane at the weekend.

The club and two of its members were nominated for four awards and won all four, including the prestigious Club of the Year, in which they beat out iconic clubs from all over the state, including those on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

Club captain Emily Glithero won the Under-18 Lifesaver of the Year, while club president Sam Milfull won both the Volunteer of the Year and Andy Frizzell OAM Award for Services to Junior Activities.

"It was quite a weekend,” an elated Milfull said yesterday.

"It was an amazing effort to win in the four categories in which we were nominated.

"Emily's was the first award of the night and it was a great way for us to start.”

It is the first time Yeppoon has won Club of the Year, with Milfull describing it as a "massive achievement”.

"To put this in context, the award is contested by all 59 clubs in the state, including clubs such as Currumbin and Kurrawa, which are huge and have massive operating budgets,” he said.

"I knew what we'd done in the last 12 months and the 12 months before that was outstanding.

"I'm overjoyed that it's happened and it's a real credit to all the members who have bought into it.

"It's quite humbling to receive the award when you're in such esteemed company.

"It's a tremendous achievement and one that we really should be celebrating.”

Milfull said Yeppoon had enjoyed "unparalleled growth” over the past two seasons.

Overall membership has gone from 217 to 393, junior membership (nippers) from 77 to 146 and active membership (members being trained and then volunteering) last season increased by 31 per cent.

Milfull said Emily was a deserved winner.

"She's a very enthusiastic, committed member who gives a lot of her time to the surf lifesaving movement,” he said.

"Her mother, Kirsty, won Lifesaver of the Year a few years ago so it's another feather in the family's cap.”

Milfull was honoured to receive two accolades on the night but was quick to acknowledge the contribution made by others in the club.

"I do recognise the efforts of everyone who's made a contribution to the club over the last 12 months because without all those people volunteering, I couldn't have done what I've done,” he said.

"You don't get that recognition unless you've got a group of wonderful people committed to the same cause and that's what we've got here.”

Milfull paid tribute to former president Mark Gwynne, whose contribution to this success was immeasurable.

He said the club had made a conscious effort to provide opportunities for everyone.

"You don't necessarily have to get your feet wet to be a lifesaver, there's lots of things you can do to make a contribution,” Milfull said.

"From a junior activities perspective, it's about fun, family and friends - that's the mantra of the junior lifesaving program. You just need to provide activities that people enjoy and can feel part of a group and that's what we've tried to do.

"We look forward to continuing to provide training and education to all ages in the community and safe beaches for everyone to enjoy.”

Club members past and present, community members and supporters are invited to celebrate the success at an informal get-together at the club from 6pm on Friday.