Yeppoon Lions help properties

BOOST: Project co-ordinator and past district governor John Lindsay presents a cheque for $50,000 to Yeppoon Lions president Nigel Hutton to assist with recovery for fire-affected properties.

YEPPOON Lions Club has hit the ground running to assist affected properties in the fire zone, offering hands to help on the road to recovery.

Club president councillor Nigel Hutton said the club sought and was provided a Disaster Recovery Grant of $50,000 by the Australian Lions Foundation to assist with bushfire recovery in the Yeppoon area and the funds were already making a difference.

“This Lions Foundation was instigated in the aftermath of Cyclone Tracey in 1974 and have been serving the community when disaster strikes ever since,” Cr Hutton said.

“The funds were provided to assist Yeppoon Lions carry out recovery work to assist property owners affected in the fire zone.

“The club purchased 20ft shipping containers for residents who have lost their homes to allow them to store belongings until they rebuild.

“Four containers generously donated by Mastermyne Group Company (Rockhampton) have already been delivered and Yeppoon Lions Club is in the process of purchasing another nine containers as further recipients have been identified.

“All containers are a permanent donation to the recipients. The Yeppoon Lions Club also covers all transport costs in delivering containers.

“Due to ash and retardants on roofs, Yeppoon Lions are also organising and meeting the costs to commercially clean roofs and household water tanks of fire-affected properties in the fire zone.

“Lions are providing up to 10,000 litres of potable drinking water for fire-affected properties in the fire zone after water tanks have been cleaned.

“To date, Yeppoon Lions have cleaned four roofs, seven water tanks and supplies water to six properties, with further work in progress.”

Cr Hutton said it was a great responsibility to administer donated funds and he commended project co-ordinator and past district governor John Lindsay for his work in leading this project and grant.

“This grant supplements the funds generously donated by our community and allows us to help more families in more ways,” he said.

“Since the day after the fires began, Lions have been involved both at the local control centre and in co-ordinating donations in the response.

“I am proud of the work of the combined efforts of the Lions and Lionesses.”

While many people would recognise Yeppoon Lions from Pinefest, community barbecues and the races, these efforts express the breadth of opportunity serving our community through a service club can offer individuals.

The club adapts and adjusts to meet the needs of our community, because they are of our community.

Anyone interested in helping to make a difference in our community is welcome to email admin@yeppoonlions. com.au.

Australian Lions Foundation has begun a nationwide bushfire appeal and Lions Clubs International Foundation has begun a worldwide bushfire appeal to assist with recovery in the southern bushfire areas.

All funds donated to Lions are distributed 100 per cent to communities.

Inquiries to admin@yeppoonlions.com.au.