Yeppoon Little Theatre clocks up 50 years of entertainment

CENTRE STAGE: Lorraine Phillips along with another long-time YLT member, Al Wilkins, in Inspector Drake and the Black Widow . Contributed

THIS year is a very exciting year for Yeppoon Little Theatre as the community theatre group celebrates its 50th birthday.

For five decades now the group has been delivering quality live theatre entertainment on a regular basis.

To remain successful in a constantly changing world, community theatre groups, like everyone else, must constantly change and evolve with new technologies, tastes and demands.

Yeppoon Little Theatre has continued to do that for half a century, touching the lives of many in the process.

There will be an afternoon tea to celebrate this amazing milestone on August 4 at The Showplace (Yeppoon Little Theatre), located at 64 William St.

Past and present members and other interested parties are invited to attend for an afternoon of celebration, reminiscence and reconnection.

The planning committee is hoping to get the word out to as many people as possible who may have had some connection to Yeppoon Little Theatre through the years and would love to hear from any who would like to be involved in planning or even just hoping to attend.

Jill Curran in a previous performance, a short play called No Frills Flight. Contributed

Some people pass through the theatre doing a show or two and then move on with other interests, but for others live theatre is a lifelong love and these people form the cornerstone for groups such as YLT.

Current president Cindy Terrace is one of those people, drawing on a long association with Musselbrook Amateur Theatre group and sharing her experience with the members and audiences of Yeppoon, most notably as director of last year's hugely successful production Secret Bridesmaids' Business.

Cindy is proud to be at the helm as Yeppoon Little Theatre celebrates its big birthday.

Long-term members Lorraine Phillips and Jill Curran are also 'lifers' in the community theatre arena, with many decades of theatre experience between them at Yeppoon, as well as with other community theatre groups.

They are both very committed to making sure Yeppoon Little Theatre celebrates its 50th year in style and are instrumental in planning the celebrations.

Jill is well known on stage and off and has directed some of the most popular shows through the years, including Fawlty Towers and 'Allo,'Allo.

Lorraine has community theatre in her blood and has followed in the footsteps of her mother, Vera, who continued to appear on stage into her 90s.

The planning committee is gathering memorabilia and would love to hear from people who might have something they would like to share.

YEPPOON LITTLE THEATRE 50TH CELEBRATIONS

Afternoon tea on August 4 at The Showplace, Yeppoon Little Theatre.

To share your memorabilia, email secretary@yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au or call Jill Curran 0410038499 or Lorraine Phillips 0400788124.