Yeppoon locals share outrage on Facebook over trash dumping

TRASH HAUL: Angela Burns spent just 10 minutes collecting all this trash at the Yeppoon causeway on Saturday. (Inset: Angela Burns) Angela Burns

ANGELA Burns has had enough of people dumping their trash at Yeppoon's causeway boat ramp.

On Saturday, she was shocked to discover a deluge of trash scattered about the area where her family frequently visits for fishing trips.

"There was just crap everywhere,” the mum of two said.

Among the trash was broken alcohol bottles smashed around the mangroves and in the sand, a plastic tub, cigarette butts, rotten bait packets thrown into the mangroves, food wrappers and dirty nappies.

Within 10 minutes, she had collected a haul of trash. But she says she could've spent hours cleaning the spot.

"The bottles has been deliberately smashed and were in the soft sand where little kids play,” Ms Burns said.

"It's definitely a major problem.

The Yeppoon beautician said she frequently spends time picking up rubbish wherever she goes, and that the boat ramp dumping has been worsening for years.

"It worries me as a parent. Kids can cut their foot and that's a trip to the hospital and their day ruined,” she said.

"It's people's laziness. It's disgraceful. They're damaging the eco-system for future generations.

"I want my children to share these areas with their own families one-day.

"We have a beautiful hometown and it really irritates me when others don't respect it and take it for granted.

"If everyone just picks up three or four pieces when they're walking to their car or whatever they're doing, every little bit helps.”

Luke Hanna and his children collected bagfuls of rubbish at Yeppoon's causeway boat ramp on the weekend. Luke Hanna

Luke Hanna was also at the ramp on the weekend, and collected three bagfuls of rubbish, including dirty nappies.

A Livingstone Shire Council representative said it had acknowledged the community pride and efforts of people like Ms Burns and Mr Hanna in cleaning the mess.

"This is a case of flagrant disregard for the Causeway Lake area and its community by a number of irresponsible and inconsiderate people who have no respect for the environment,” the representative said.

"Although a minority behaviour, it is disappointing for the community and adversely impacts upon the amenity of our public areas and redirects Council's resources away from other community tasks.

"People are encouraged to report illegal dumping and include details such as number plates so that Council can pursue the matter. There are significant fines for illegal dumping.”

To report dumping contact the council's Customer Support Centre on 4913 500 or at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.