Yeppoon locals take an armchair trip to France

ARMCHAIR TRAVEL: Together Margo and Tony Martin have taken in the many beautiful small towns, villages, churches and farms of the French countryside. Contributed

YEPPOON residents Margo and Tony Martin have walked 800km over 37 days through the picturesque French countryside.

Their interesting travel tales will be shared with the community next week as part of Livingstone Shire Council's ongoing Armchair Travel series.

Held by Livingstone Shire Council Library, the free presentations have given locals the opportunity to share their stories and experiences with the community, while inspiring others to embark on a journey themselves.

Their armchair travel journey started at the beautiful pilgrim town of Le-Puy-en-Velay in Eastern Central France.

Mrs Martin said the history, geography and architecture she witnessed while walking in Europe was an enjoyable experience.

"Walking in France was a wonderful experience and full of diversity. Every day was unique and unpredictable,” she explained.

"The French Camino gave us the opportunity to explore the rural countryside and back roads of France.

"The towns and villages were incredibly picturesque, full of history and often situated in beautiful or dramatic landscapes which varied from one region to the other - old castles on hilltops, medieval stone houses, winding old narrow streets and bridges over rivers.

Mrs Martin said they fully experienced the culture of some of the towns which had their own food speciality.

"We tasted 'Aligot' in Najac which is a mixture of cheese and potato and duck in Estaing, we also found that the French people were always friendly and approachable,” she said.

"This trip was an opportunity to experience France, exposing us to its culture, language, history, architecture, cuisine and scenic countryside.

"Having previously done a long distance walk in Spain we were looking to do something similar in another country.

Mrs Martin said travel "opens you up to other possibilities”.

"It might motivate others to do the same or something similar,” she said.

Library, Arts and Culture councillor Pat Eastwood encouraged residents interested in travel to come along to learn about the couple's overseas adventure.

"If you have a fascinating, lively and passionate travel story that will delight the community, speak with some of our wonderful library staff and put your name down to participate in this popular series,” Cr Eastwood said.

Armchair Travel: Walking in France, will be held on November 14 from 6 to 7pm at Yeppoon Library, John St.

Keep up to date with Livingstone Libraries on Facebook or visit livingstone.qld.gov.au/.