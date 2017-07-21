24°
Yeppoon make-up artist gets opportunity of a lifetime

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 21st Jul 2017 6:31 AM
Kylie Sefton wiping up the tears of joy back stage, moments after crowning Olivia Rogers Miss Universe Australia.
Kylie Sefton wiping up the tears of joy back stage, moments after crowning Olivia Rogers Miss Universe Australia. contributed

IT was a chance meeting which landed Kylie Sefton a spot on the Miss Universe Australia make-up team.

The Yeppoon make-up artist joined this years team in the Queensland state finals and stayed onto the National finals in Melbourne.

Kylie, who owns Pro Makeup Studio, said it was an opportunity of a lifetime which had started to open doors for her.

"The nationals was on a whole other level to the Brisbane state finals, obviously because it was the finale," Kylie gushed.

"There were film crews there filming the road to Miss Universe show and 13 make-up artists involved in doing the girls make-up for the day."

Kylie was invited down to the national finals after impressing the make-up director of the pageant with her skills in Brisbane.

 

SKILFULL: Kylie Sefton was a member of the make-up team for the Miss Universe Australia finals.
SKILFULL: Kylie Sefton was a member of the make-up team for the Miss Universe Australia finals. Contributed

She was lucky enough to do the director of Miss Universe's make-up both at the state and national finals, which Kylie said was a big honour.

As well as taking care of the director she worked on a few of the entrants throughout the day.

"I did two of the girls make-up and then I was also put on the backstage touch up booth," she explained.

"Which basically is for when they announced the winner. She comes backstage and we quickly fix her make-up.

"I had to touch up this years winner, Olivia Rogers, after tears and celebrating before she went to see the press."

With this years event all done and dusted, Kylie already has some exciting offers on the horizon.

"It's something I think I will be involved with again next year too so that's all looking exciting too," she said.

"So the make-up director has asked me to be involved potentially in the organising of the Queensland leg next year.

 

Kylie finishing Laine Hoffman&#39;s look before her massive night at Miss Universe Australia.
Kylie finishing Laine Hoffman's look before her massive night at Miss Universe Australia. Contributed

"I'll be helping with finding make-up artists and finding a team to do make-up for all of the girls.

"So we will see what next year brings but it is all looking very promising."

Kylie said it was definitely an opportunity which she was privileged to be a part of.

"It was action packed, had a really great vibe, it was just a full rush," she said.

"There are opportunities and doors which have opened from this and I am so grateful.

"I'm heading away again to head down to IMATS which is actually where I met the director of make-up for miss universe last year."

Topics:  kylie sefton make up make up artist miss universe miss universe australia yeppoon makeup artist

