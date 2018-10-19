Yeppoon man breaking down men's heath barriers with meet-up

LET IT OUT: Will Hearn is starting the discussion of men's mental health in Yeppoon with a new Men's Holistic Health meet-up.

WHEN Yeppoon man Will Hearn first came into contact with mental illness, he was one of the lucky ones.

With a father who had struggled with anxiety himself, and supportive parents, he found a way to deal with his attacks in a healthy way.

"My first experience was early in high school where I had pretty severe anxiety,” Mr Hearn said.

"After a couple years, I learnt to really calm myself and with meditation and through talking about it.

"I still struggle with anxiety and occasionally suffer with depression; I get down occasionally.

"In reality we don't know we experience it and I want to change that. Mental health needs to be addressed.”

Now, the 20-year-old musician is bringing a project to a town which he saw was in need of a mental health outreach for men.

On October 20, Mr Hearn will kick off his Men's Holistic Health program, set to start the discussion about mental illness.

"Basically it's a men's meet up for men to get together, connect, and chat in a healthy environment,” he said.

"It's going to be a morning of two hours, going into all things men's health regarding physical health, emotional health, and overall well-being.

"I'm taking a more uplifting approach to that and conveying what I've been exploring recently.”

During the day, Ms Hearn will guide men through a hill run, breath work, yoga, meditation, and going for a swim.

The meet up will also focus on discussions surrounding mental health, navigating modern masculinity, anger and shame, relationships and mindfulness.

"I'm hoping to make it a regular occasion like every fortnight or every month. And then maybe start a not-for-profit,” he said.

"We're going to be having that energy going, moving and doing things that support us in the long run.

"Speaking up is the main one we should focus on and the amazing things I've learnt, strategies and practices I've added into my life are things I want to share.”

Inspired by action group, MensWork Project Inc, where he learnt to explore himself more deeply and learn about his mental health issue, Mr Hearn decided to launch the meet up.

He has already received "overwhelming” interest and support from the community online.

"My biggest inspiration first off is figuring out how to do it myself and then another massive thing is the amount of men that are struggling around the world,” Mr Hearn said.

"Suicide rates are out of control and going up and up.

"There's a stigma that men carry and a societal attitude to push your emotions down and not talk about stuff.

"A lot of men push it down and say they don't need help or don't actually know they're struggling with something. They think it's normal.”

With the added pressures of being breadwinners, showing 'strength' and the "she'll be right” attitude surrounding moving on, men are still finding it hard to discuss feelings, he said.

"I've found that by actually letting it out means you're stronger than ever because you can come back to life with so much energy,” Mr Hearn said.

"It's actually a really powerful, strong and masculine thing to let it out. That's just my perspective.”

