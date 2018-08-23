Yeppoon man charged with arson for CQ house fire

A Yeppoon home in Maple St was gutted by fire in the early hours of the morning.

A Yeppoon home in Maple St was gutted by fire in the early hours of the morning. Shayla Bulloch

POLICE have arrested a Yeppoon man following a suspicious house fire on the Capricorn Coast over the weekend.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement this afternoon saying a 44-year-old has been charged with arson after police investigations into the Maple St house fire that started early Sunday morning.

Police were conducting patrols of the area in the early hours of August 19 when they saw smoke coming from the home.

The building was engulfed in flames when they arrived and the officers attempted to gain entry to the house to make sure no one was inside, but were forced back by smoke and flames.

One officer was transported to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

After the fire was extinguished, initial investigations revealed the cause to be suspicious and a crime scene was declared.

The home was extensively damaged by the fire and fortunately no one was injured.

Today, Yeppoon detectives arrested a 44-year-old Yeppoon man and expect to charge him with one count of Arson and one count of Entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801529252