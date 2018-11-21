Yeppoon man fears for safety after rock is thrown at his car

SMASHED: The thrown rock could have caused more damage than Les Batchelor's windscreen.

DRIVING home from work on his regular path along Barry St, near John St in Yeppoon, Les Batchelor got the shock of his life when a stone came hurtling through his windscreen.

Narrowly avoiding a collision, Mr Batchelor said he saw three youths hiding in the grass above the roadway laughing.

He said he chased after them but they disappeared into the bushes.

Distressed by the close call, Mr Batchelor went to Yeppoon Police and reported the incident but was alarmed to be told it was unlikely anything could be done because they were juveniles.

The section on Barry Street targeted by youths at 11.15pm.

Now he wants to alert other drivers to prevent anyone else from experiencing what could have been a very serious incident.

"The police were good, they took photos of the damage to the busted windscreen of my car and recorded the details of the incident,” he said.

"But I really feel that something more should be done.”

"This could have easily caused a lot more damage to myself, my car and had anyone been coming in the opposite direction or following closely behind; people's lives are at stake with this sort of stupidity.

"I think we all need to be vigilant about juvenile hoods roaming the streets late at night running amok by doing the wrong thing and endangering lives.

"The incident took place at 11.15pm in the evening so why were these young criminals even out in the streets at that time of the night?”

Les Batchelor wants to see more done about roaming youth causing trouble.

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Michael Langsdorf said the incident was an extremely dangerous act that could have been even worse had the projectile hit the driver.

"If anyone witnesses a similar behaviour I recommend they contact police immediately,” Snr Sgt Langsdorf said.

"Investigations are continuing on Mr Batchelor's report to police.

"If anyone witnessed the act or has any information about the incident I would like to suggest they contact police.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and could have had severe ramifications had the driver lost control of the vehicle.”