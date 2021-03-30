Yeppoon man had cannabis growing in his wardrobe

Police found cannabis growing in a Yeppoon man’s wardrobe during a raid earlier this month.

On March 10, officers searching a Wildin Way residence found a 50cm cannabis plant with a light above it, growing in Piers Alexander Panochini’s wardrobe.

The 22 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing cannabis, a drug utensil and an item used in the commissioning of a crime.

After the facts of the case were read to the court by the prosecution, Magistrate Cameron Press said it was surprising that Panochini had not been charged with production.

The light found above the cannabis plant was the basis for the third charge while the drug utensil found was a water pipe.

The court heard that Panochini had a limited history with no offences of a similar nature.

Mr Press fined him $850.

No convictions were recorded.

