Yeppoon man honoured for changing lives of his students

YEPPOON's Charlie Jensen is an example of what a supportive employer and personal determination can do for a successful career.

Mr Jensen walked away from last weekend's regional final of the Queensland Training Awards with the top honour as VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year.

Among a number of other promising recipients, Mr Jensen was recognised for changing the lives of many of his students.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said Mr Jensen was one of 11 Central Queensland winners recognised for their commitment to training.

"Shining a light on each of their stories demonstrates how training is building careers for individuals and developing skilled workforces for businesses,” she said.

"Providing outstanding support and training opportunities is the foundation of a successful community initiative and it is terrific to have the Central Queensland Multicultural Association among the winners being awarded the title of Community Training Initiative of the Year.”

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said projects funded under the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative is offering a sincere welcome to migrant newcomers as well as integration opportunities.

The association has encouraged involvement in a range of certificate II and III courses, resulting in a high level of employment for the participants.

"The apprentices, trainees, students, teachers, trainers, community organisations and employers nominated this year represent a range of industries that are important to the regional economy.”

Emerald's Michelle Doughty, a trainee ranger who works for the Central Highlands Regional Council, was awarded the prestigious Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year for Central Queensland.

The 11 Central Queensland regional winners include:

1. Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year: Brittany Webster from Mackay (Certificate III in Parks and Gardens at Horticulture Training Pty Ltd).

2. Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year: Michelle Doughty from Emerald (Certificate III in Conservation and Land Management at Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges).

3. Vocational Student of the Year: Luke Sondergeld from Norman Gardens, Mackay (Diploma of Nursing at CQUniversity Australia).

4. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year: Jarred Armstrong-White from Berserker, Rockhampton (Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade at Hastings Deering [Australia] Ltd).

5. School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year: Katie Busk from Moranbah near Mackay (Certificate III in Business Administration [Medical] at UNE Partnerships).

6. Equity VET Student of the Year: Debbie Chilmaid from Bucasia, Mackay (Certificate II in Community Services at Designer Life).

7. VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year: Charlie Jensen from Yeppoon (CQUniversity Australia).

8. Community Training Initiative of the Year: Central Queensland Multicultural Association Inc. for their CQMA Community Care program, from Norman Gardens, Rockhampton.

9. Large Employer of the Year: Queensland Alumina Limited in Parsons Point, Gladstone.

10. Medium Employer of the Year: NFR Holdings Pty Ltd T/A McDonalds Mackay East, Northern Beaches and Canelands Foodcourt.

11. Small Employer of the Year: Taylored Automotive Services in Dysart.