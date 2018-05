An elderly male has passed away after a medical incident on a Yeppoon walking/biking track.

AN elderly male has passed in Yeppoon after he was unable to be revived.

Around 5:47pm Monday the Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene on the Capricron Coast Pineapple Rail Trail, Barmaryee.

A QAS spokesman said they were unable to release specific details surrounding the occurrence as it was a medical incident.

He was seen riding on the popular track by a passer-by shortly before the incident.