Yeppoon man spent rainy days to craft bright new project

KEEPING POSITIVE: Yeppoon author and illustrator, John Doyle recently released his debut, Bushtown and the Green Ball of Death. Sean Fox

JOHN Doyle has spent many rainy days and weekends to master his artistic skills.

But after his hard working conditions finally took their toll with a hip injury which built up over time, the passionate illustrator saw his free time at home as an opportunity to work on his writing debut.

The Yeppoon resident had always embraced art, right back to his school days when his work won prizes.

"I was always a couple of classes ahead of myself, I had always used art as a sideline,” he said.

While art might not have been his main source of income, it didn't take a back seat.

About 20 years ago, John started working in the earthmoving industry, and over this period worked for various companies, mines and shire councils.

But he didn't forget his artistic roots.

When John wasn't working, during bad weather or weekends, he would spend time on his own projects, and released a handful of children's picture books along the way.

Originally from Longreach, he worked as a grading operator for some years which caught up with him.

John has suffered from hip pain, possibly as a result of his working conditions.

"It was something that happened over time, maybe it was an old injury ... I've come off a horse,” he said.

But it intensified one morning when John woke up in pain and couldn't walk.

He surmised it could have been from his constant operation of heavy machinery.

Unable to work, he grabbed his notebook, sketch pad and pen to create a world of his own in a book titled Bushtown and the Green Ball of Death, which allowed him to try his hand as an author.

"Writing this book gave me a new lease on life, it kept me occupied,” he said.

Described as "a dystopian science fiction bordering on reality and fantasy, each page accompanied by a high-quality illustration”, John said it was targeted towards adults.

While it's the first book he's written, it was not an overnight project - he spent three years on and off to complete the illustrations alone.

"The book is an easy read, it's a bit out there with ghosts and aliens,” he said.

But subject matter aside, John wanted readers to think about how they could treat each other better and acknowledge everyone's differences.

Looking ahead, John has another project up his sleeve - a book with a comedic look on break-ups. Stay tuned.

"Always keep positive, even when it feels like your world is falling apart,” he said.

To buy a copy, contact Green Hill Publishing on 1300 810 131 or John on 0427 350 160.