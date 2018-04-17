Yeppoon man target of global Facebook hacking scandal

LOGGING OFF: Shane O'Brien is not prepared to put up with the misuse of his information

LOGGING OFF: Shane O'Brien is not prepared to put up with the misuse of his information Trish Bowman

WAKING up to a notification his private information had been stolen was not the morning welcome to Facebook Shane O'Brien was expecting.

The Yeppoon man was stunned to find he was one of 87 million users who fell victim to the Cambridge Analytica data scam which tapped profiles to allegedly influence elections.

"I don't trust Facebook any more, there is nothing they can do to come back from this,” the social media user said.

The 56-year-old said he woke Sunday morning to find two notification banners stating his private information was "misused” by an affiliate application.

The application, This Is My Digital Life, was a personality quiz that gained access to information including birthdays and current address.

This information was then leaked to Cambirdge Analyitica who have denied any wrongdoing despite the scandal.

But Mr O'Brien wasn't even the one who clicked the dangerous link.

"I have more than 3000 friends globally and one of my friends clicked the link, but Facebook won't tell me which one,” he said.

Mr O'Brien was furious the entire friends list of the person who used the application was targeted in the data breach.

"I don't even want the application on my phone any more,” he said.

The semi-retired professional fisherman said he used Facebook as a way to connect with friends and family around the world, but this was a step too far for the $74 billion company.

"The thought of deleting Facebook doesn't bother me,” he said.

Mr O'Brien has been a watchdog for Facebook's alleged inconsistencies for eight years saying he used to run a number of groups highlighting his suspicions.

"I've tried to get numerous pages shut down that were a danger to users and they never pulled them down,” he said.

"I went through hell with Facebook. They're meant to value community standards, but they don't.”

Mr O'Brien said Facebook was "virtually impossible” to contact but there needed to be compensation to the users affected, which included around 300,000 Australians.

He said even receiving $10 would be enough, knowing millions of other users would reap the same benefit.