Yeppoon man's good deed ends in tragedy

CHRIS Poulsen was helping a mate in trouble when tragedy struck.

The Yeppoon man, 26, died on scene in a freak towing accident late Thursday afternoon.

Police said about 5.15pm a vehicle was towing another vehicle on the beach near Hinz Ave, Bangalee, north of Yeppoon, when the towing strap gave way and struck Mr Poulsen who was driving the lead vehicle.

No one else was injured.

The entrance to Bangalee Beach on the Capricorn Coast. Trish Bowman

As the police investigation continues, tributes were posted to social media yesterday describing Mr Poulsen as a loving family man and a good friend who was taken too soon.

Residents in the area were among those stunned by what has happened.

Bangalee's Robert 'Crowy' Croxford said everyone's thoughts were with the family of the man.

Mr Croxford said bogging was a common occurrence on the beach.

"This area of the beach is beautiful and people love driving on it,” Mr Croxford said.

"But people get stuck down there all the time.

QAS officers at Bangalee where a man died this week. Courtesy of 7 News CQ

"This guy was so unlucky.”

He said he'd had to help bogged motorists out countless times over the years.

"I even had to help the cops once before after they got bogged down there,” Mr Croxford said.

"I reckon (motorists in trouble) would be happening more than 20 times a week.”