26°
News

Yeppoon man's good deed ends in tragedy

16th Jun 2017 4:55 PM
MISSED: Chris Poulsen.
MISSED: Chris Poulsen. Facebook.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRIS Poulsen was helping a mate in trouble when tragedy struck.

The Yeppoon man, 26, died on scene in a freak towing accident late Thursday afternoon.

Police said about 5.15pm a vehicle was towing another vehicle on the beach near Hinz Ave, Bangalee, north of Yeppoon, when the towing strap gave way and struck Mr Poulsen who was driving the lead vehicle.

No one else was injured.

The entrance to Bangalee Beach on the Capricorn Coast.
The entrance to Bangalee Beach on the Capricorn Coast. Trish Bowman

As the police investigation continues, tributes were posted to social media yesterday describing Mr Poulsen as a loving family man and a good friend who was taken too soon.

Residents in the area were among those stunned by what has happened.

Bangalee's Robert 'Crowy' Croxford said everyone's thoughts were with the family of the man.

Mr Croxford said bogging was a common occurrence on the beach.

"This area of the beach is beautiful and people love driving on it,” Mr Croxford said.

"But people get stuck down there all the time.

QAS officers at Bangalee where a man died this week.
QAS officers at Bangalee where a man died this week. Courtesy of 7 News CQ

"This guy was so unlucky.”

He said he'd had to help bogged motorists out countless times over the years.

"I even had to help the cops once before after they got bogged down there,” Mr Croxford said.

"I reckon (motorists in trouble) would be happening more than 20 times a week.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  tragic accident yeppoon fatal

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Minister leaps to defence of under-fire Yeppoon businesswoman

Minister leaps to defence of under-fire Yeppoon...

Federal Minister attacks Labor for mining position.

REIQ apologises for 'atrocious mistake'

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow.

Population drain nowhere near 3500

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda and Travis Hock with baby Lucy on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Life is in 'pretty rad' for Amanda Hock and her expanding family

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Local Partners

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Horror 7-storey fall: 'My whole face was broken'

BIG FALL: After his terrifying experience Martin Broad now shares his story to help others.

CQ man's night of celebration took devastating turn

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

SPACIOUS 809m2 ALLOTMENT. GREAT SIDE ACCESS. $200,000

3 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $200,000

Inspect this property ASAP. This home is centrally located and is only a stones through away from the Rockhampton Hospital, The Golf Course, The beautiful...

THIS HOME INCREDIBLE. 2 BAY SHED + FULLY RENOVATED. 1069m2 ALLOT. $265,500

439 Campbell Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 4 $265,500

1069m2 Fenced Allotment. Side Access down to the 2 Bay Shed + 3 Metre Awning with electricity, lights, heaps of power points. 15 AMPS OF POWER. Sensor Lights. (...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE

21 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $460,000

Exceptionally located in the highly sought after Forest Park Estate. This home is VALUE! Check it OUT! - Possibly the BEST value in Forest Park, low maintenance...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1 and 2/1 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

House 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Here Today, GONE Tomorrow!

301 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Renovated homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home provides a beautiful first home for those...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!