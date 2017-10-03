Yeppoon man's national award for honouring veteran legacy

Barry Vains has been instrumental in making his good friend Ross Coulter's vision of an ANZAC Commemoration Precinct at Emu Park with the turning of soil for a boardwalk around the point. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

YEPPOON's Barry Vains never set out to win one of the nation's most prestigious awards when he became a member of his local RSL.

But the dedicated ex serviceman has been honoured for his important role in keeping the legacy of veterans alive with the Medal of the Order of Australia.

The Taranganba man received his prestigious award at his Investiture Ceremony at Government House from His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

Barry was honoured in the ceremony on September 14 for his role in bringing the Centenary of ANZAC Memorial in Emu Park to life.

After serving two years in the Australian Army with 8RAR and 4RAR, Barry felt a longing to help remember the fallen soldiers and joined the Emu Park RSL in 2006.

Barry was president of the Emu Park Sub-branch when the project concept was proposed by long-standing club member Ross Coulter.

Mandy Vains, Barry Vains and their son Jason Vains at the Order of Australia ceremony. Shayla Bulloch

Realising the project was too complex for the Sub-Branch, Barry pushed for support by Livingstone Shire Council.

Barry and Ross rallied with local councillors to push for the proposal in 2011 before Ross tragically died in November.

Barry made a promise to his widow to keep Ross' dream for the memorial alive and drove the project concept to all levels of government before finally getting approved.

"I took on his role and told Kate I'd do everything I could to make the project come to life," he said.

For this dedication, the 68-year-old was honoured with the prestigious award saying he was one of many who were the driving force behind the project he was acclaimed for.

While accepting his award, Barry said the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC. praised him on the magnificent memorial he had helped create.

"You don't set out to win but it is a great feeling knowing that your country honours you for the service you have done," he said.

Barry was also praised for his continued work with veterans and their families to give them support whenever needed.

Whether it was sitting with them enjoying a cup of tea or just going around for a chat, Barry was always willing to help.

"It's such a unique thing to be an ex-service person and it's all about helping your mates who are less fortunate than you are," he said.

"The whole philosophy surrounding the RSL is doing things for your mates."