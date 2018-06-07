Yeppoon man's secret to 105 years of happy living

HE'S LIVELY and at 105 years old, still living in his own home with his marbles intact, Max Lovelock doesn't have any secret recipes for his longevity, in fact, he really can't see what all the fuss is about.

Granddaughter Lisa Wetzler said when asked about his long life, Max said he really couldn't understand why people ask the question.

"Max said he is stuffed if he knows why he has lived so long, he loved a beer and a fag when he was young and his diet wasn't ideal so who knows the answer to that one, Max certainly doesn't," Lisa said.

"What I do know is that Max has always been a very intelligent, calm and considerate person so perhaps it is his ability to remain calm at all times that has allowed him to reach 105 and still be quite self-sufficient."

Born Maxwell George Lovelock in Junee on May 27 in 1913, Max has seen a lot and been around long enough to see the world evolve and change as new innovations took place.

At just 14 Max moved to Albury in NSW to work as a telegraph messenger boy.

Max with grandaughter Lisa marching in the late 1990's to stop a high rise building being built in Yeppoon

At 16, he was off to Canberra to pursue the same role.

After 4 years Max moved back to Albury to become a switchboard attendant. He even aided in the successful landing of a Dutch aeroplane in 1934 by telephoning the residents of Albury to gather at the racecourse with their vehicle lights on, to guide the plane in.

In 1935 Max couldn't have been happier, he married his sweetheart Lillian Lorna Cutler and the pair began their lives together.

The couple moved to Sydney and Max took up his new role at the Sydney Mail Branch as a telegraphist where he also became the Secretary for the Amalgamated Postal Workers Union and was instrumental in getting posties their boots for work.

Max enjoys a beer with Mayor Bill Ludwig at his birthday celebration at Happy Sun Restaurant in Yeppoon

Max went on to become Secretary to the Telegraphists and Postal Clerks Union. He helped form a lending and housing society for telegraphists.

In 1936 Max and Lillian celebrated the birth of their cherished daughter, Wendy who later married Barry Francis Wetzler in 1957.

Wendy was to be the only child for the couple.

In 1988, the family purchased the Cooee Bay Store which was the beginning of the family's joy of living in Central Queensland.

Family and friends came together to celebrate Max's 105th birthday at Happy Sun Restaurant in Yeppoon

Devastation hit in 1975 when beloved wife Lillian suffered an aneurysm. Max became her full-time carer until she died in 2011, followed shortly after by son-in-law Barry.

It was a difficult time for the entire family but together they pushed their way through the grief and got on with the job of living.

Max's grandchildren, Lisa, Mark and Dale along with daughter Wendy, have continued helping their grandfather when the need arises and remain a close knot family to this day.

Max now has 4 great grandchildren, Connor, Marcus, Cody and Lackey and 2 great-great grandchildren Isobelle and Sonnie.

Lisa said she has learnt a lot from her grandfather over the years.

"He is amazing and so resilient, always patient and remains a true gentleman to this day," she said.

"The entire family are grateful to have such a fabulous role model who understands the essence and importance of family."