Yeppoon mates create country’s most advanced home

THREE mates from Yeppoon will likely soon change the landscape of both modern and sustainable Australian homes following a hugely-successful multimillion-dollar project in Brisbane.

Solaire Properties co-founders Harley Weston and brothers James and Paul McElhenny’s decision to relocate to Queensland’s capital almost three years ago appears to have been the right one.

The trio have just recently completed the construction of the country’s largest architectural home – with full passive certification to boot.

The luxury home is one of only 38 of its kind to be built in a subtropical environment globally.

Affectionately dubbed ‘Vanquish,” the groundbreaking residence is the culmination of almost four years researching and developing cost-effective measures for sustainability.

“We’re focused on conducting research and development on behalf of the industry to find cost effective and scale-able solutions to bring sustainable living to more Australians,” Mr Weston said.

Another world-first known as the “Green Switch” will also no doubt further improve the trio’s already impressive portfolio.

“The house is programmed so that at the touch of a button when you leave the home it will shut down everything except for security, your fridges and washing machine.”

“It eliminates the need to walk around and check every room,” Mr Weston explained.

While the project is no doubt a huge feat for the trio, a chance for their accomplishments to become the subject of a national study proves equally inspiring.

The multimillion-dollar property boasts hybrid materials and a world-first integrated solar energy system.

“We set out to create a world-leading project that was an industry benchmark for sustainability, liveability and energy efficiency.

“In doing so we’ve been approached by and entered into a formal partnership with the University of Queensland Centre for Data and Energy Innovation.”

Mr Weston also revealed the project was set to become the key focus of a 12-month university study to analyse its data.

“We are aiming to take home several national and international awards,” he said.

Those eager to witness the project come to life can view it through a 10-part documentary series available on Solaire Properties Instagram or YouTube channel.