Yeppoon mayor shares thoughts on Cap Coast future

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton with their senior planning team meet with the Yuexing Group to discuss its draft concept plans to advance the proposed Zilzie Bay development. Contributed

THE outstanding success of the Yeppoon Lagoon over the winter months has now been amplified with the arrival of summer. Both locals and visitors continue to flock to this world class facility with an estimated 80,000 accessing the lagoon in the month of October alone.

While this is certainly an exceptional outcome for growing tourism here in our region the even more exciting outcome is the private sector investment momentum that is now being generated as a result.

The Capricorn Coast is now well and truly leading the way in putting our region back on the national and international stage as the region's major tourism and lifestyle investment destination.

With exciting projects like the GKI Revitalisation, Zilzie Bay, Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre and the Surf Lakes project now coming into sharp focus that interest will continue to grow rapidly.

These four projects alone are likely to generate up to $1.5 billion dollars of private sector investment into the region and over 2000 full time jobs.

This extraordinary result is the perfect example of the critical importance of all tiers government Local, State and Federal 'doubling down' on our collective efforts and successes to date by working together to realise of the massive investment and job generating potential that these projects can deliver.

The importance of Local Governments playing a more direct role in facilitating overseas trade and investment interest in conjunction with State and Federal Governments has also been highlighted by the major successes over the past twelve months.

Last year Livingstone Shire's delegation to China helped secure our region's first major Chinese tourism investment with the Yuexing Group acquiring a significant land holding at Zilzie Bay for a major integrated tourism development.

This year Yuexing appointed two prominent Queensland based design companies to develop draft concept plans to advance their proposed Zilzie Bay development. It is likely that those concept plans will be unveiled in the first half of next year and, if approved, will pave the way for one of the largest mainland tourism developments in more than 40 years.

From the Mayor's Desk

with Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig.