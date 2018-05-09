Yeppoon motorists urged to 'punish' pricey petrol stations

DRIVERS in Yeppoon have been ripped off at the bowser after paying some of the highest petrol prices in the state last month, new data suggests.

Results released by RACQ reveal Yeppoon service stations upped their prices by more than 6 cents per litre (cpl) compared to March.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said this was unacceptable.

"This is frustrating news for drivers who are being charged some of the highest prices, not only in the region, but also in the state,” Ms Ross said.

Ms Ross said prices continued to climb in the coastal town in May and drivers needed to do all they could to "punish” the retailers who were doing the wrong thing.

"Our message to drivers is simple; only fill up at the servo selling for the lowest price,” she said.

"We need to use people power to drive down the price of petrol and the best way to do this is by boycotting the servos doing the wrong thing.”

Ms Ross said while there had been an increase in the global oil price which had put upward pressure on the cost of fuel, many retailers had taken it too far.

"We even saw indicative retail margins jump to 12.6 cents per litre in Yeppoon, just outrageous,” she said.

A two-hour trip to Gladstone showed outlets selling fuel for 4cpl cheaper.

Mount Isa drivers copped the most expensive fuel in the state with an average of 149.7cpl.

Central Queensland ULP averages in April 2018: