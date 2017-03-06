Yeppoon mum and daughter share journey of a lifetime

Trip of a lifetime. Diane Turner and daughter Tania MacDonald in Tanzania.

PEOPLE say you can't just visit Africa once.

Its magnetic pull draws you in. It tugs at heart strings. A boa-constrictor like vice-grip that it doesn't let go.

Be by plane or ship, arriving in Africa gives off a feeling like you're coming home.

Yeppoon's Diane Turner returned to the "motherland” for the first time in almost half a century last month.

Accompanied with her daughter Tania, the 67-year-old embarked on a 20-day Safari tour of Tanzania through Inca Tours.

"Something about Africa that fills you with... I can't explain it.

"I was last there when I was 19 and the ship's captain told me whenever you visit you feel like you're coming home.

Trip of a lifetime. The view down the mountrain. Contributed

"And I agree. You see various signs saying you need to do two visits to do it justice and I agree.”

But the purpose of the trip, tackling the 5,895m trek to Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru Peak.

For six days, the mother and daughter crawled, clawed and crept their way up the immense rock - completing the trip of a lifetime.

"I am not the sort of person to sit at home and twiddle my thumbs at my age,” Diane explained.

"I was the oldest on the tip and right from the word go the Tanzanian guys nicknamed me 'Mumma', which was lovely.

"You don't see it in the brochures how difficult the climb is. Literally goat tracks and rock climbing the whole way, there is very little let up.

"But the altitude was the biggest hurdle. At 4,600m I was having serious problems. I couldn't breathe and I was so weak.”

Those familiar with the mountain will know of its most treacherous ascent - the Baranco Wall.

Diane was at breaking point.

"Trying to get ready for the big climb, and every breathe has to be fought for,” she recalled.

"I collapsed in a flood of tears saying to Tania 'I can't do this'. She took me in her arms and hugged me.

"Piece by piece I was able to pull myself together and walk towards the looming summit.”

The moment Diane knew she had completed her journey. Contributed

It wasn't their only hurdle.

"One part of the wall has a metre-long abyss with nothing underneath you. No ropes, no harness, no nothing.

"I crossed without a pack okay. But Tania had hers on and it pulled her back a bit and she just froze.

"It would have been a hundred metre drop easily. I don't know how we did it.”

Tania's great great grandfather, PF MacDonald, was one of the region's most notable explorers.

Described as a man who saw things through, Diane knew part of him had gotten her daughter over the line.

As she recalled the feelings rushing through upon competition, she paused before remembering her favourite moment of the trip.

Proving age is no barrier, Diane found the will to do what she thought was impossible.

"At the camp where I finished, I just lay back on my pack and looked up at the summit,” she said.

"I saw the full moon and said to myself 'I have climbed my mountain'.

"Looking back, you have this huge feeling of euphoria. It sounds funny, but the whole experience was like having a baby.

"It is the impossible happening. But when it is over you forget the bad bits. I wouldn't change it for the world.”