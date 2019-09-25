Yeppoon mum runs to raise awareness

Yeppoon woman Kate Brown will run 100km for R U Ok Day in event this weekend.

POUNDING down the pavement, the cool wind slipping over her flushed skin like water, the salty taste of sweat, the sound of crunching gravel and her breath, in and out.

Left foot, right foot. The world around her fades away. It’s just Kate and her feet. Her mind quietens. This is her happy place.

After the birth of her second child, Yeppoon’s Kate Brown was gripped by the harrowing experience of post natal depression - a dark cloud over one of the most precious moments of her life.

To quiet the pain and brighten the darkness, she pulled on her sneakers eight years ago and hasn’t stopped running since.

This weekend, the Just Run With It running coach will tackle one of her biggest feats yet - a 100km trail run, lapping Yeppoon’s Seeonee Park, to raise awareness and funds for R U OK? Day.

“I’ve had my own experiences and mental health is close to my heart because of immediate family who have also had challenges,” she said.

“There’s also a woman in my running group with her own challenges. We need to start the conversation and get people the help they need.

“I like the fact that running gets me out of my own head and is more of a mental sport. If my head is in the right space, my body will go where my head wants to go.

“ I just focus on the positives and flip everything. There’s always a positive to a negative.”

The non-competitive event is gaining interest, with over 40 participants who will run or walk, solo or in teams of two to 10 from Saturday 6.30am to Sunday 11am.

“It’s getting bigger than I anticipated,” Mrs Brown said.

“There is a Facebook page 100km For R U OK Day, where I’ve put up the registration form and there’s also a link to the Everyday Hero fundraising page.

“People can bring $10 per 10km loop.

“I will run the whole time, starting 6.30am Saturday and won’t stop until I’ve done 100km.”

Mrs Brown enlisted the help of CQ Nutrition dietitian Chris Hughes to guide her with nutrition, as well as Jump Start Fitness’ Hayley Ohl and running coach GaleForce Running’s Chris Gale , who Mrs Brown called her “accountability” people.

A number of local sponsors have also jumped on board, including CQUniversity and Intersport Yeppoon which both donated over $200 worth of merchandise for lucky draw giveaways.

“My husband Derek, who is my biggest support, will be there to make sure I’m okay and eating, drinking and taking in electrolytes,” she said.

“From what I hear from ultra runners in the region, you get to the point where you need someone doing the thinking for you while you just focus on left foot, right foot.

“Without Derek, I couldn’t do any of this.”

Teams from across CQ, including Emerald and Gladstone, will attend the event.

Mrs Brown began Just Run With It three years ago - after gaining her Level two Adanced Recreational Running Coach qualification with Athletics Australia - and saw huge interest, the group growing from four runners up to 67 recreational, competitive, junior and senior runners.

“We also have a closed Facebook group. Every feels safe, confident, can ask questions and not feel judged,” she said of the “tight-knit” community.

“The running community is very supportive.

“Nobody is better than the next person, that’s what I really like.”