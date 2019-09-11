Menu
Shane O'Brien was found deceased in a Todd Ave residence in February 2019.
News

Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Sep 2019 4:24 PM

THE family of a Yeppoon man allegedly murdered in February will have to wait until next year to find out if the accused is mentally fit enough to stand trial.

Shane O’Brien, 57, was found deceased at his Todd Ave residence on February 22 about 2.10pm.

Lyorde Francis Painter, 49, was charged with one count of murder.

CRIME SCENE: Police attend a property in Todd Ave, Yeppoon after the death of Shane O’Brien in February.
Police said Mr O’Brien had severe head injuries.

Painter’s defence lawyer, Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke, told Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday that after conferencing with her client on September 5, she had organised for him to have a mental health assessment.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke requested a six-month adjournment, telling the court the matter was likely to be referred to the Mental Health Court.

The case had already suffered delays due to backlogs at Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane.

In May, police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court the pathology and cause-of-death reports would not be ready for at least four months due to the backlog.

Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes told the court in July that the scientific officer statement was due in one week, the scenes-of-crime officer statement was still a month away, the neuropathologist statement would be a few more months and no time frame had been provided for the pathology report.

Mr Painter’s matters were adjourned yesterday until February 12, 2020.

