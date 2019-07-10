Yeppoon murder case held up by forensic report delays

FORENSIC reports that could identify the cause of death of Yeppoon resident Shane O'Brien are still months away in the case of a man accused of murder.

Lyorde Francis Painter, 49, was charged with one count of murder after Mr O'Brien, 57, was found dead at a Todd Ave residence on February 22 at 2.10pm.

Police said Mr O'Brien had severe head injuries.

Shane O'Brien died from head injuries in Yeppoon in February Trish Bowman

In May, police prosecutor Julie Marsden told Rockhampton Magistrates Court the pathology and cause-of-death reports would not be ready for at least four months due to a backlog at Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane.

Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes told the court yesterday the scientific officer statement was due in one week, the scenes-of-crime officer statement was still a month away, the neuropathologist statement would be a few more months and no time frame had been provided for the pathology report.

Mr Painter's matters were adjourned to August 14 for another update.