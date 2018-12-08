Yeppoon Nippers camp inspires next generation of lifeguards

One of the nippers from across the region taking part in a Nippers training camp in January.

SURF LIFESAVING: They are the watchful eyes that patrol our beaches and keep swimmers safe.

Lifeguards are sometimes the difference between life and death, and Nippers is where it all begins.

On December 14 (to Dec. 16), Nipper Camp 2.0 will be kicking off at Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club, after its success last year.

The camp hopes to encourage the region's nippers to continue their training and eventually progress to becoming volunteer or full-time lifesavers.

Current World and Australian champion Elizabeth Forsyth will be coaching the group and is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the Capricorn Coast's aspiring lifeguards.

"Jacob Loughnan, who is on the junior Australian team and competed quite recently at the World Championships will also be there,” Currumbin Surf Club's Britt Brymer said.

"I hope they can coach the kids and get the best out of each of them and give them good training and skills to go forward through the rest of the season.”

Brymer, the camp's convener and former Yeppoon SLSC member, said last year she received positive feedback about the first camp in January.

"One of the club's junior activities coordinator said all the kids were excited to have the elite athletes there showing them what to do and it even made them more motivated for the rest of the season,” she said.

"It's all about keeping nippers involved and excited about the sport side of things and if it keeps them in lifesaving another two years and maybe becoming a volunteer lifeguard when they're older, that's the goal.

"From the last camp, we took one of the 16-year-old nippers and invited them to Currumbin SLSC and they did a weekend of training with the head coach.

"We're hoping to do that again and give another nipper the opportunity to see elite training squad and see what opportunities lifesaving can give them and what they can do with the sport.”

Brymer said in the current training program at Currumbin, the club runs eight sessions a week of training.

"It would be quite cool to bring another Nipper down and show them the program, the facilities and the opportunities our club can offer, which they could take back to Yeppoon,” she said.

"We want to encourage kids to stay involved in the sport for longer and retain nippers at a young age and make the sport interesting for them.”

Registrations close on December13, with spaces open to nippers from Yeppoon, Tannum Sands and Emu Park.

"We've capped it at 75,” she said.

"Last time we had 35 so this time we're hoping for around 50 nippers.”

Register at www.trybooking.com/zmwc