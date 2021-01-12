Yeppoon P-plater had 20 drinks before driving

A Yeppoon P-plater found himself in trouble for consuming a lot of alcohol and driving.

A Yeppoon P-plater consumed 20 alcoholic drinks before getting behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Ivan Mark Davenport, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that police spoke to Davenport at 2am on November 29 while attending Rawlings St at Yeppoon in relation to another matter.

During those conversations, Davenport admitted he had driven there from Tanby after consuming about 20 drinks.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.119.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn heard that Davenport had a limited traffic history before fining him $650 and disqualifying him from driving for five months.

