Yeppoon parents' desperate bid to give son, 2, a better life

WHEN their first son Jayce was born, he suffered a brain injury due to lack of oxygen and blood supply to his brain, it was parents Erin and Blair Crute's worst nightmare.

After four months watching their little boy struggle to thrive, the diagnosis they dreaded came.

Erin said because of his injury, he went on to be diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and cortical vision impairment at just four months of age.

"He has a history of seizures and requires a feeding tube," Erin said.

"Jayce's life has been a rollercoaster of therapy, appointments, hospital visits and everyday struggles.

"Having turned two in February, he is not yet able to roll, sit, crawl, walk, talk or use his hands independently."

As a family, Erin and Blair have been proactive in seeking out the best help for Jayce and they have now received the news they have longed for, they have been accepted into a program to undergo Stem Cell Therapy later this year.

Erin said she has done a lot of research into stem cell treatment since Jayce was born and it has been shown to have had great outcomes for others who have Cerebral Palsy, but is not yet available for us here in Australia.

"It is a treatment that is often talked about in the Cerebral Palsy community and while results are not guaranteed, for us, every little bit of improvement is a bonus," she said.

"We hope it will help Jayce with more muscle control as well as improve his cognitive abilities which will give him a better quality of life.

"We don't know what will happen, the results are different for everyone but for us any improvement will make a vast difference."

While the couple are thrilled to have been accepted into the stem cell treatment it is not without a cost.

With treatment, flights and accommodation the young family, including their new six-month-old son, now need to find around $40,000.

Yeppoon Lions have come to the rescue and offered to help with a range of fundraisers including a ball in August to raise the funds required for the family to participate in the vital therapy that could change little Jayce's life forever.

The treatment will involve travelling to Bangkok's Better Being Hospital to undergo the stem cell therapy along with intensive multidisciplinary therapy which will give him the best chance to improve his quality of life.

The couple have recently started the campaign 'Jayce's Journey to a Brighter Future' to fundraise to help cover the expenses so Jayce can receive this promising therapy.

You can find out more about the campaign by following them on Facebook www.facebook.com/jaycecrutejourney/ or checking out the website www.jaycesjourney.org