Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

A Yeppoon teen took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom window.

A Yeppoon teen took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom window.

A YEPPOON teenager who took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom window has fronted court.

The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to visually recording another person without their consent in a private place.

At 5.49pm on January 13, the victim, in her mid-30s, entered the bathroom at her home to bath her child.

Both the victim and child were still fully clothed when the mother began to run a bath.

It was then she noticed a hand holding a phone outside the bathroom window.

The mum removed herself and the child from the bathroom and went to another window.

It was there she saw the teen standing on a chair on the balcony of his address with a phone in his hand.

The mum took a series of photos of the teen in that position and then called police.

When police questioned the teen he was completely forthcoming and made full admissions.

He told them he had seen the light come on in the bathroom and decided to take photographs, expecting the victim to be naked.

He said he took about four photographs and felt bad about what he had done so he deleted the images.

During police questioning the teen showed great remorse for his actions.

He stated he was not aware the victim had a child and it was not his intention to capture any images of the child.

The court heard the teen had no criminal history and he was enrolled at university.

His parents sat in the back of the court in support of him.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described the teen’s behaviour as abhorrent but said importantly he had deleted the images before police were called.

“You were open and honest with them, remorseful, you accepted responsibility and you seem to have good insight into the wrongfulness of what you’ve done,” Mr Clarke said.

“It’s important of course that you, and that other people in the community, not invade the privacy of others. There was breach of trust here.

“There seems to be nothing in your past that would indicate that you’re going to go on to commit a similar like offence.”

Mr Clarke fined the teen $500 and no conviction was recorded.