Yeppoon police in beachfront foot chase for druggie

A drug offender led Yeppoon police on a beachfront foot chase before he was apprehended.

Robert John Edward Richards, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to charges including cannabis possession and supply, having money suspected of being proceeds of drug crime, and possession of a controlled drug and drug items.

The court heard that on February 8, police conducting static surveillance on Matthew Flinders Drive at Yeppoon, saw men approach the driver’s side window of a vehicle and hand over what appeared to be money.

After seeing uniformed police officers, Richards ran along the beachfront.

When police caught up with Richards, he threw a bum bag into the yard of a beachfront home.

In that bag, police found four clip-seal bags containing 47g of cannabis, digital scales, tablets and $150 cash.

The tablets were a controlled drug.

The court heard Richards, who was currently on probation for an unrelated matter, had sought professional help after admitting he had a problem with drugs.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted this latest offending was an “escalation” of Richards’ previous drug offending.

Richards was fined $300, placed on 15 months’ probation with conditions, and convictions were recorded.

