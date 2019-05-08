Yeppoon Pony Club attracts large competitor field

EQUESTRIAN: Preceding a long weekend of horsemanship where hundreds gathered at Paradise Lagoons to watch campdraft, the weekend prior saw equestrian riders and spectators from far and wide descend upon Yeppoon Pony Club for an official event.

The One Day Event Weekend hosted by the Yeppoon Hack and Pony Club and Capricorn Equestrian Group, saw a field of nearly 100 riders.

Riders in a range of age and skill divisions came from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Biloela, Mackay, Sarina, Moura, Emerald, Clermont, and locally based clubs to compete in a range of equestrian events.

Saturday, April 28, saw those competing in dressage take the field and on Sunday, spectators were treated to cross country events and show jumping.

Organisers said the event "exceeded expectations”.

Madeline Chery from the Yeppoon Hack and Pony Club praised all those who attended, competed and facilitated the event.

"With 91 riders and families travelling to the event from as far away as Hervey Bay it made for enjoying the upgraded grounds that the Yeppoon club provided,” Ms Chery said.

"With the course designer Brendan Croese and his willing team of workers managing in between the rainy days having the course as green as Ireland, and upgraded to a very high standard which could have been used for an Australia-wide event. A great weekend was held by all who participated.” A whopping 34 riders were recognised with awards and placings.