Yeppoon race day gets another big boost

GOOD NEWS: Paul Hoolihan and Brittany Lauga after the $80,000 funding announcement for Yeppoon Turf Club.

GOOD NEWS: Paul Hoolihan and Brittany Lauga after the $80,000 funding announcement for Yeppoon Turf Club.

YEPPOON Turf Club is a step closer to upgrading the racecourse's running rail and irrigations system after receiving a $80,000 funding boost from the State Government.

Committee member Paul Hoolihan said the money meant the world to the club, which was driven by volunteers.

"We suffered a lot of damage in Cyclone Marcia in 2015 and this work, particularly the railings down the straight, is long overdue,” Mt Hoolihan said.

"We're very grateful to Racing Queensland and the State Government for these funds which will make the world of difference to a small club like ours.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said country racing was integral to communities in regional Queensland.

She said 55 race clubs would share in $3.9million which would deliver much-needed infrastructure.

"This is great news for Yeppoon Turf Club and the local racing industry,” Mrs Lauga said.

"These funds will deliver much-needed infrastructure which is going to make a huge difference to the club.

"Small clubs like Yeppoon are at the heart of these communities, bringing people together and supporting local economies.

"They're not rich clubs by any means, but they have to meet ongoing infrastructure needs and this doesn't always come cheap.”