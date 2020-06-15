Yeppoon Railway Station’s new lease on life

MP Brittany Lauga says a new retail and commercial space will be created at the Station Quarter.

YEPPOON’S heritage-listed former rail station now has a new roof and a new lease on life as essential structural repairs are nearing completion.

Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said the works were necessary to ensure a significant part of Yeppoon’s local history is preserved for future generations.

“This is a great project for the Yeppoon community and the many local suppliers who are involved,” Ms Jones said.

“The repair works have supported local jobs building at a critical time in the region’s economic recovery.

“Preserving the former rail station is an important part of the renewal of Yeppoon’s heritage rail precinct this week.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said works began in January 2020 and have included the replacement of the footings, repairs to the railway platform columns and the retaining wall, replacement of the roof, termite protection and exterior painting.

The next stage includes the replacement and repair of doors and windows, refurbishment of the original parcel room joinery, refinishing the floors and internal painting.

She said the repair works are expected to be completed by the end July 2020.

There are other works planned for Station Quarter with a tender currently open to construct and landscape an approximately 400-metre shared path linking the iconic rail trail.

The tender will be open until June 19, 2020.

Funding for these two projects has been delivered through the state government’s Growth Area and Regional Infrastructure Investment Fund.

Offers can be made via the QTenders website (Ref. DSDTI-EDQ-2029-20)

The old railway land now known as Station Quarter, recently had a major development with Silverstone Developments signing on to purchase more than half of the 2.4-hectare former heritage rail station site from the State Government.

The Queensland company who boast a diverse portfolio of commercial, retail and residential projects will deliver a mixed urban precinct on the Yeppoon CBD site with Livingstone Shire Council taking possession of the remainder of land for future development.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Silverstone’s proposal would create a high-quality mixed-use retail and commercial space for the community.

“This 1.5-hectare redevelopment will support local jobs and boost Yeppoon’s future prosperity,” Ms Lauga said.

“The remaining land on the site will be transferred to Livingstone Shire Council for future community uses.

“Silverstone is currently working with council on a masterplan that is expected to further transform this under-utilised site.

“The redevelopment of Station Quarter will complement the quality-built environment created by other recent investments in Yeppoon’s CBD, and will further enhance Yeppoon status as a great place to live, work and raise a family.”