Yeppoon Rd motorcyclist remains critical in Brisbane

THE 63-year-old man who last week lost part of his leg after his motorcycle collided with a car on Yeppoon Rd remains in a serious condition.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital in a critical condition last Thursday, however, today is listed as critical but stable.

The frightening collision occurred just after 11am this past Wednesday.

Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola remained closed well into the afternoon as the Forensic Crash Unit investigated the scene.

The collision reportedly occurred after a white Holden Commodore was attempting to turn into The Oaks service station, colliding with the bike.

The driver of the Commodore escaped unharmed.