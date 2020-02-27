Yeppoon Rd upgrade progress

VITAL UPGRADE: Currently at the planning stage, the Yeppoon Rd project will deliver targeted upgrades, including duplicating sections between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

VITAL UPGRADE: Currently at the planning stage, the Yeppoon Rd project will deliver targeted upgrades, including duplicating sections between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

WITH bulldozers in action on road projects to the north and west of Rockhampton, many are wondering when they will be deployed to upgrade the treacherous Yeppoon Rd which has claimed 20 lives over the past 20 years.

Mystery has surrounded the timeline for the estimated $80 million project which would convert 20km of the road between Ironpot and Yeppoon to dual carriageway.

The road upgrade was expected to increase economic productivity by reducing costs to industry through better efficiency on the route and lower travel times, improve road safety by reducing unsafe overtaking and the associated risks of head-on collisions and increase route capacity to accommodate future growth in traffic volume through increased economic activity in the region.

ROAD UPGRADE: Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the three sections of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road that could be upgraded to dual carriageways.

Transport and Main Roads’ planners have concluded the road would need to be upgraded in three stages with stage one a 5km stretch between Tanby Rd and Neils Rd, stage two about 2.3km between from Neils Rd to Mulara and stage three, a 14.2km section from Mulara to Ironpot.

Impatient for action on the road on which she makes the daily commute from Yeppoon, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the ball was firmly in the Queensland Government’s court with her government pledging $64 million towards the project.

“We are still waiting for the Queensland Government’s project proposal report for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road Duplication,” Ms Landry said.

ROAD INVESTMENT: As part of the Federal Government's $254 million investment in the Mt Isa to Yeppoon traffic corridor, $64 million was allocated specifically to the Yeppoon to Rockhampton section.

“The successful delivery of the project proposal report and the completion of any required amendments pushes the project to the next stage of development.”

She said the time frame from project proposal report approval to the start of construction varied depending on many factors including the size of the project and what preparation works were required to get started.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said both levels of government had recognised it was a critical upgrade, hence why there was $80 million in state and federal budgets for it.

“Ultimately, duplicating the road will need to be done in stages, so I’m keen to hear what our community’s views are on what sections of the road they think need to be prioritised for upgrades first,” Ms Lauga said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey look forward to seeing construction commence on the Yeppoon rd upgrade.

“I’m still in discussions with TMR about that but I’d like to see that consultation happen in the next few months.

“Once the priority sections for upgrade have been worked out in consultation with the community, TMR will finalise the design and business case for construction.”

Ms Lauga said the federal funding would not be available for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road until 2021-22 and challenged the member for Capricornia to release it sooner.

Ms Landry responded saying it was standard practice with nearly every joint project between the Queensland Government and the Federal ­Government for funding to be given by the Federal Government on a milestone basis.

“When works meet a milestone, a predetermined portion of Australian Government funding is allocated to the Queensland Government,” she said.