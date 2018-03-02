Yeppoon agent honoured as best in the property business

Rory Wex has been named Real Estate agent of the year.

Rory Wex has been named Real Estate agent of the year. Contributed

YEPPOON real estate agent Rory Wex has thanked his team at Cooke's Property Agents for their efforts after he was named Agent of the Year in the RateMyAgent 2018 Agent of the Year Awards.

Mr Wex, 36, has proven his skills at an adept agent over the nine years of his career, and first joined Cooke's Property Agents as a lead agent in 2010.

"I'm delighted to be named the top agent in the Yeppoon Capricorn Coast market," Mr Wex said.

"This award recognises the hard work of my team and the dedication we have to the local property market and its buyers and sellers.

"Last year in a fairly tough market we sold $26 million worth of property and we're thrilled so many of our customers appreciate our work principles and ethic.

"To be voted number one by our customers is a real testament to the service we provide."

RateMyAgent CEO and Co-Founder, Mark Armstrong, said the award was a "fantastic achievement, and places Rory in the top seven per cent of agents in Australia".

"They are the only industry awards to put sellers' needs first, using customer reviews as a leading indicator of an agent's success over 2017," Mr Armstrong said.

The Agent of the Year awards compare over 32,000 agents and agencies across the country.

The awards are designed to highlight and recognise the dedication of leading real estate agents and agencies in each suburb, city and state across Australia.

Mr Wex attributed honest and constructive feedback from clientele to the running of a successful business and stated that the feedback is a constructive indicator of their business' progress.

The feedback also serves to compare agents against one another.

"This award will be celebrated by all our staff, because it needs an outstanding team to reach these benchmarks," Mr Armstrong said.

"I would also like to thank my past and present clients for their votes of confidence in our sales and office staff."

Mr Wex was also named in the A-List top 150 Agents in Queensland Awards earlier this year, and was also the winner of homes sellers choice awards for an open agent.

Mr Wex said the challenge from here on out - especially with the market slowly on the rise - is to maintain the same level of public appreciation and to make the award "back to back" next year.