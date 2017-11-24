Yeppoon real estate agent named among state's best

RORY'S AN A-LISTER: Yeppoon-based real estate agent, Rory Wex has been chosen as one of the top 150 agents in Queensland to join the elite list

RORY Wex is one of the Capricorn Coast's real estate A-listers.

The Yeppoon-based agent has been chosen among the top 150 in Queensland to join the elite list.

An A-list of 150 agents is spread across all of the Queensland markets which uses sales data from the 16,500 registered salespeople.

He attended a luncheon in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Mr Wex said it felt great to receive the recognition.

"Often it's hard to gauge how well you are doing particularly working for a local independent office,” he said.

Mr Wex had been independently selected and verified through the Price Finder data.

This data was based on three criteria; number of sales, value of sales and the number of listings for the previous calendar year.

Agents from all agency groups were compared using their sales data and they were not able to nominate themselves for the award.

The data revealed A-Listers made up a mere 2.2% of all active agents but sold 12.4% of all Queensland properties in 2016.

"There are a lot of good agents out there, and I'm honoured to be rated alongside my peers and recognised for the hard work we do in this agency,” Mr Wex said.

"Prices on the Capricorn Coast are a lot lower than south east Queensland, so we have done well to hold our own and be applauded with our peers across the state.”

Mr Wex said "the Capricorn Coast market had started to show some green shoots since the announcement of the Adani coal mine, with Rockhampton being named as a fly-in-fly-out base”.

He said the enquiries were for both residential and investment properties which was "a welcome move given the relative flatness of the market in the middle of this year”.

"The Capricorn Coast is improving in leaps and bounds, if we can expand our tourism capabilities we will be unstoppable.”

Mr Wex said the A-list conference was a great opportunity for him to share ideas and learn from some of the best agents in the industry.