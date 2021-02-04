Yeppoon residential estate expands with more lots

Subdivision plans at 10 Casey Dr, Yeppoon for stage 3B of Central Park Estate

Yeppoon’s Central Park Estate is looking to expand further with another seven lots proposed.

North Coast Development has lodged plans with Livingstone Shire Council for stage 3B of the estate.

The application was submitted by Capricorn Survey Group and is for a development permit for one lot into seven lots for a residential subdivision.

The lots are at 10 Casey Dr and the lot sizes vary from 500sqm to 750sqm.

The documents state the lots will be accessed from a new cul-de-sac road to be built from Casey Dr.

Central Park Estate in 2015.

The company lodged plans for operational works for nine new lots on Ocean Park Ave, in the estate, in December.

Central Park Estate is on the corner of McBean and Tabone Sts, near Yeppoon CBD.

North Coast Developments has also completed other housing in the area, including a 30-unit block on the Scenic Hwy at Yeppoon and subdivisions at Gracemere.