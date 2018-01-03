Yeppoon residents divided on 'dangerous' new roundabout

ROAD CONCERNS: The roundabout near Appleton Park has caused a stir among Yeppoon residents with some saying it's dangerous. Council said it was designed to slow drivers down and reduce traffic through the foreshore.

ROAD CONCERNS: The roundabout near Appleton Park has caused a stir among Yeppoon residents with some saying it's dangerous. Council said it was designed to slow drivers down and reduce traffic through the foreshore.

SAFETY concerns have emerged from the fresh concrete of a new roundabout in Yeppoon as residents witness "horrifying” near-misses.

The new roundabout near Appleton Park has coastal residents questioning the design with many claiming the size and traffic flow was a major issue.

Part of the new Yeppoon Foreshore Redevelopment Program, the roundabout connects Barry St with Appleton Drv and Anzac Prd to gain easier access to the new Lagoon Place leading to the lagoon behind the skate park.

Drivers spoke out on social media on Tuesday night voicing their concerns after a motor bike rider "came off” around the new construction.

Calls to "re-do the off side of the roundabout towards Ross Crk” rang loudly with others saying they had flooding concerns.

"Its an absolute shocker...and I can see many more accidents happening there...it's (going to) cause serious traffic issues,” one commenter wrote.

"Yes, I have nearly had someone hit me on that roundabout, very bad design,” another posted to the status.

Others saw the strategy in the roundabout saying slowing down was the easy solution.

"Well it's not a racetrack, slow down and drive properly - and how is a rider losing control and bike almost hitting you the roundabout's fault?” one person wrote.

"I see no issues with it and I drive around it just about every day.”

The current speed limit closest to the roundabout was 40km/h on Appleton Drv with people saying they should "drive to the conditions” instead.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson yesterday explained the design behind the roundabout.

"The newly-constructed roundabout at Appleton Park was designed and certified by a local, highly experienced engineering group as a sub-consultant to Council's Urban Designers (Place Design Group), and constructed by Livingstone Shire Council,” the spokesperson said.

"The design intention is to slow traffic entering the main foreshore precinct and link to the Town Centre without having to travel on Anzac Parade and hence, reduce the number of vehicles travelling along the main section of the foreshore.

"Landscaping and bollards (currently water barriers in place) will be installed in the centre section of the roundabout in the coming months, as well as directional signage to the Lagoon Precinct, Yeppoon Foreshore, CBD and Town Centre Car Park.”