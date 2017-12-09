Yeppoon retailers gearing up for busy Christmas

KAREN Neale, owner of Zest Boutique in Yeppoon could only spare a few minutes yesterday as she attended a store filled with Christmas shoppers.

Her busy Friday afternoon was an indication of how the store had been travelling lately.

Shoppers had been purchasing a lot of outfits for Christmas parties and the big day.

Karen's customers had already been shopping for the new year and supporting local stores.

While Zest Boutique has performed well in the lead up to the big day, Christine Craker is hoping for a busy Christmas at her store this year.

The Jay Jays Yeppoon Manager said their transactions have been down from last year.

Despite the store's customer numbers gradually increasing recently, she also hoped sales would also pick up towards Christmas.

During the week before Christmas, Jay Jays in Yeppoon will be trading until 7pm from Monday, December 18 to Thursday, December 21.

Jay Jays are offering a Buy One, Get One 50% off sale during the Christmas period which has been in place for a number of months.

Yeppoon Central Marketing Manager, Shantelle Jones said the centre would have activities for kids of all ages during the festive season.

Some of the activities on offer include Santa photos, letters from Santa and colouring in competitions.

"We are also running a take an Elfie campaign where customers can take a selfie with Eddie the Elf, who is at different retailers each week and win weekly prizes and a $2000 Flight Centre voucher,” Ms Jones said.

Ms Jones said Christmas trading hours at the centre would be posted on the centre's website in the coming days.

"We will definitely be extending trading hours to cater for those late and last minute shoppers,” she said.

"We are expecting a busy Christmas, in particular the weekend before Christmas Day.”

Ms Jones said the centre does not release the centre's traffic figures.

"Yeppoon is a great tourist destination to visitors from all around we we hope to attract these customers during the January holidays as well.”