Yeppoon revitalisation project takes out prestigious award

BEAUTIFICATION: Lifeguard Kylie James at Yeppoon Lagoon which was part of the award winning project. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON Foreshore and Town Centre revitalisation project has taken out an award in the 2009 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards and project managers Place Design Group couldn't be happier.

Place Design Group director Clint Wood said capturing the local lifestyle, character and emphasising the natural beauty of the foreshore and calming ocean views was integral to the success of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre revitalisation project.

The popular Yeppoon skatepark was redesigned in the revitalisation project.

"Receiving industry design recognition from AILA is validation for all the exhaustive effort put in by Livingstone Shire Council, the entire project team and the passionate community,” Mr Wood said.

"Public Realm is now the new anchor tenant, and the effect that this transformative project will have on the township has only just begun. This place-making project is only one piece of the puzzle and will be a catalyst to drive future development and revitalisation within the public realm.

"Place Design Group are passionate about communities and grateful for the opportunity to deliver this world-class destination project.”

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said he was thrilled the Yeppoon Lagoon has taken out this prestigious award and congratulated Place Design on the win.

"Awards like this are both an acknowledgement of Place Design for their world-class design, as well as an affirmation of the council's determined efforts and vision to deliver this major tourism drawcard project for our community,” Cr Ludwig said.

"It is also important to acknowledge the partnership support council secured from the State Government who contributed $29million and the Federal Government who provided $10million in project funding to see the project come to fruition.

"Council is also certainly looking forward to the next exciting chapter in the foreshore redevelopment following the Keppel Bay Sailing Club success in receiving an election commitment of $20million from the Federal Government to build their 1000-seat convention centre.

"This is a classic example of everyone working together and aiming high to get it right for our region's future as a major tourism hub with success building on success.”

The 2019 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards highlighted the crucial role landscape architects play in the tourism industry.

Four regional Queensland tourism sites took out awards at the Australia Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) Awards for contributing to the creation of spaces that boost tourism.

AILA Queensland president David Uhlmann said landscape architects are playing a bigger role in the tourism industry than ever before.

"We're thrilled to be highlighting the diversity of what landscape architects are contributing to in the realm of tourism,” Mr Uhlmann said.

"Landscape architects often bring a unique perspective to tourism sites and, by focusing on place-making, are able to strike a balance between environmental integrity and human use.

"These projects were selected for their uniqueness, their contribution to tourism, and their respect for local and environmental context.”

Mr Uhlmann said the attractive re-imagining of the Queensland coastal lagoon in Yeppoon illustrates the catalytic power of destination projects within regional centres.

"We highly commend Place Design Group's use of quality, robust materials to express a strong connection and appreciation of Yeppoon and its geography,” he said.

"The activation of the water's edge redirects the town's focus to its coastal amenity and highlights Yeppoon as a preferred stop-over destination.”