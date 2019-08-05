Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd upgrade hits funding speed bump

ROAD INVESTMENT: As part of the Federal Government's $254 million investment in the Mt Isa to Yeppoon traffic corridor, $64 million was allocated specifically to the Yeppoon to Rockhampton section.

MOTORISTS will have to wait for the State Government to finalise plans before the Federal Government will fund the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd upgrade.

This is what Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said last week after key politicians gave updates on progress towards duplicating Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

The updates came after calls to stimulate the sluggish economy by speeding up the roll-out of key Central Queensland infrastructure projects.

Deputy opposition leader Richard Marles' urged Ms Landry a few weeks ago to lobby her government to push forward the 2021 date in which construction was earmarked for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Ms Landry put the blame back on the State Government who she said was responsible for the roll-out of the works associated with project.

ROAD UPGRADE: Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the three sections of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road that could be upgraded to dual carriageways. Contributed

Questioned on what the State could do to speed things up, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey shed some light on the progress of the duplication project.

"We're doing the planning for Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrades and are on-track to complete that planning next year as scheduled,” Mr Bailey said.

"It's now on Michelle Landry and the Federal LNP to bring forward their funding so we can get started as soon as planning is done.”

Ms Landry responded saying Infrastructure funding payments were delivered by the Australian Government upon completion of agreed project milestones.

"The Australian Government is open to bringing forward funding for projects should the State Government demonstrate its capacity to finalise planning and development activity and commence construction,” she said.

This is the section of Yeppoon Road the LNP would like to see upgraded. Google Maps

"We continue to work in partnership with the states and territories to build projects within the timelines that they have the capacity to deliver against.”

Ms Landry said her government had delivered $64 million to address the various safety and efficiency trouble spots along this vital link, and expressed hope that work would commence soon on the notoriously dangerous stretch of road.

"I drive Yeppoon Rd almost every day and I know just how important the safety of this road is for so many Central Queensland families,” she said.

"This road has an unenviable record for fatalities with twenty deaths recorded in the past 20 years, this just isn't good enough.

"The Capricorn Coast has one of the fastest-growing populations in the state and it is vital we plan and invest in the infrastructure that will keep CQ moving safely well into the future.”

TRANSPORT AND MAIN ROADS PLANS FOR THE FITZROY REGION:

Past and present

2018-19 we will:

. continue improvements and upgrades for Rockhampton road train access (Stage 2)

. commence duplicating, from two to four lanes, a section of the Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton-Duaringa) between Rockhampton and Gracemere, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

. commence duplicating, from two to four lanes, the Bruce Highway between Yeppoon Road and Terra Nova Drive, Parkhurst, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

. commence construction of six new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway, between Gracemere and Emerald

. commence construction to widen and undertake safety upgrades on Bajool-Port Alma Road, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

. commence construction to widen Philip Street in Gladstone to four lanes, between the Dawson Highway and Glenlyon Road

. commence construction for safety upgrades on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road

. commence construction of new overtaking lanes, in addition to widening and surfacing approximately 18 km of the Bruce Highway north of Benaraby, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

. construct new overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek, on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

. construct a new two-lane boat ramp, floating walkway and breakwater groyne at Stanage Bay, north of the Capricorn Coast

. commence construction of a new bridge at Valentine Creek, replacing the timber structure, on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Westwood.

In 2018-19 we plan to:

. continue planning and preserving for Rockhampton Ring Road

. commence planning for the duplication of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, between Iron Pot and Mulara

. commence planning to upgrade or replace deficient timber bridges on the Fitzroy Developmental Road

. commence planning for an upgrade of Gladstone Port Access Road.