Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road duplication takes major step

ROAD PROJECT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Queensland Senator Murray Watt inspect the treacherous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd which is on track for an $80 million upgrade.

The 11,000 motorists travelling Yeppon-Rockhampton Road daily will move one step closer to a safer trip with a major development in duplication plans.

A business case to accelerate the duplication of the stretch will begin next month and should be completed by August 21, Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga announced Thursday.

Ms Lauga said the road, which has clocked 11,000 vehicles a day, was in Keppel electorate heartland and had been the subject of much debate by local commuters.

“Opportunities to accelerate the start of the detailed design and works are already being investigated,” she said.

She said the $80 million Yeppoon Road Upgrade project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 basis through the Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative.

“Part of the designated state freight network, this b-double route fulfills an important role in supporting defence, forestry, tourism and commuter traffic demands in the region.

“Key benefits are increased economic productivity, improved road safety, increased route capacity and flood immunity.

“It will develop investment options for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road from the connection with the Bruce Highway, Parkhurst, to the Tanby Road roundabout, Yeppoon.”

CONSTRUCTION PLANNING: The public is being encouraged to contribute their thoughts on which section of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road should be upgraded first.

Ms Lauga said community engagement with key stakeholders, including 1500 properties in the project footprint, local businesses and road users, was undertaken in August 2020 using an online engagement platform.

She said 64 per cent of the responses identified with the safety theme.

This was followed by local access and local connections (15.4 per cent) and network reliability and efficiency (9.5 per cent).

“There is a general community expectation to duplicate the length of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road,” she said.

Ms Lauga said the Australian and Queensland governments were delivering two additional projects including Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road strengthening and resilience project funded under the Regional Economic Enabling Fund (REEF) program and Yeppoon Road Safety Improvements at the intersection of Artillery Road and Dairy Inn Road.

“Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road provides a valuable role in the future economic growth of Central Queensland, and we are committed to looking to the future to ensure the road network is safe and fit for purpose,” Ms Lauga said.