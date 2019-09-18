Yeppoon Rotary Club’s 60 years

On Saturday, October 5, Yeppoon Rotary will be celebrating the club’s 60th anniversary with a special dinner at the Keppel Bay Cub House.

The event will be attended by past and current members of the club.

In the decade since 2009 the Club has relentlessly pursued the Rotary motto of “service above self” by doing good in the world not only in our local community but also regionally, nationally and internationally.

Some of the club’s achievements include: