60TH ANNIVERSARY: Rotary Club of Yeppoon members Robert Harris, Debbie Clayton (International Director), Karen Higgins and St Ursula's College students Denikah Elisala, Destiny Ahmat Baira
Community

Yeppoon Rotary Club’s 60 years

Sean Fox
, Sean.Fox@capnews.com.au
18th Sep 2019 9:34 PM

On Saturday, October 5, Yeppoon Rotary will be celebrating the club’s 60th anniversary with a special dinner at the Keppel Bay Cub House.

The event will be attended by past and current members of the club.

In the decade since 2009 the Club has relentlessly pursued the Rotary motto of “service above self” by doing good in the world not only in our local community but also regionally, nationally and internationally.

Some of the club’s achievements include:

  • Raising $50,000 for the establishment of the Yeppoon Men’s Shed
  • Birdwood Estate — since being gifted the then 24 unit senior citizens housing estate by the committee made up of exclusively of octogenarians in 1999, the Yeppoon Rotary Birdwood Estate Benevolent Fund (the trust) has remained 100 per cent loyal to the mantra of the former owners and managers namely “to provide budget accommodation for needy pensioners”.
  • Youth Exchange — almost every year over the last decade the club has hosted an International Student. The club is currently hosting a student from Switzerland.
