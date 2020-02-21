Yeppoon Rowers reach for the stars

ABOVE AND BEYOND: The Yeppoon team pushed their fitness to new levels to compete in the 2020 Australian Surf Rowers League Open at Mollymook Beach, NSW.

GRIT and determination have taken four women from Central Queensland, with the flattest coastal waters in the country, to make the reserve grade women’s final in the largest stand-alone surf boat carnival in the world.

It was a huge surf and an even bigger weekend of surf boat racing at the 2020 Australian Surf Rowers League Open at Mollymook Beach, NSW and Yeppoon Surf Life Saving crew Emma Bygrave, Rachel Millican, Sandra Booth and Hayley Ohl made the most of every minute.

Club spokesman Ben Carroll said the aim of the competition was to row your boat out through the surf for about 400 metres, turn around, and then catch a wave back to shore.

“The first boat back to the beach wins. Sounds simple, but in effect it is anything but,” Mr Carroll said.

“The group of dedicated female rowers from the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club travelled over 1600 kilometres, encompassing two flights and a three-hour drive to compete in the largest stand-alone surf boat carnival in the world, with over three thousand competitors, support crew and officials in attendance.

“The team will tell you it was worth every minute.”

Mr Carroll said the team had two sweeps, with Yeppoon stalwart Tony Barnes training them in local conditions and Noosa Heads SLSC Level 3 Sweep Mick Gardiner leading them out in big swell conditions.

“The team raced in two events, the Masters Women, where despite missing the final, coming in a respectable fifth, gave them great confidence in the large swell, and then the Reserve Grade event where they really showed their prowess and achieved sixth place,” he said.

“With 30 crews competing, the ladies slowly worked their way through three heats, a quarter and semi-final to reach their ultimate achievement, a grand final.

“Despite their valiant efforts and being back shot with an unlucky breaking wave at the start, the ladies didn’t reach the podium, but the exhaustion on display and huge smiles spoke volumes and was a win in itself.”

Team member Hayley Ohl said the competition was amazing and one of the best experiences she could remember.

“Conditions were a little different to what we are used to, but we rose to the occasion,” she said.

“Emma and I have been rowing for the past three seasons. This is the first season for Rachel and Sandra, so they put in a champion effort.

“Training and competing together has made us inseparable, we have become extremely tight.

“You have to be really fit and strong to compete, so we all train extremely hard.

“We train on the water four days a week, in the gym three days a week for strength training and do ergo training three days a week.

“We did 10 races over 10 days and were all exhausted afterwards but came away feeling very proud of what we had achieved.”

Hayley said the team was proud of their partnership with the prestigious Noosa club.

“Noosa saw our potential and reached out to help us, it is a testament to how much more we can achieve together, their support has been wonderful and allowed us to do something we would not have otherwise been able to do,” she said.

“Our trainer Tony Barnes has been an absolute legend, he puts in such an effort to train us, we just couldn’t do it without him.

“I encourage anyone who has ever thought about giving rowing a try, to just do it, its great fun, one of the biggest adrenaline rushes ever.”

Noosa sweep Mick Gardiner was exceptionally proud of his crew

He said many crews could row for years without making a final, and for this group of women from Yeppoon to do so in their first ASRL carnival was a testament to their training, dedication and sheer determination.

The Yeppoon team will compete in the carnival at Dickies Beach, Caloundra then the state title in March and the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in April.