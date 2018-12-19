Yeppoon RSL's NY Eve goes 60/70's

Paul, Dave and Lou are looking forward to kicking their heels up for New Year's at Yeppoon RSL.

Paul, Dave and Lou are looking forward to kicking their heels up for New Year's at Yeppoon RSL. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON RSL are inviting everyone to come along and kick their heels up this New Year's eve for their end of year bash when the club will be going all out to say farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

President Paul Lancaster said the roof will be rocking with a sixties and seventies-themed event so everyone can just come and let their hair down at the RSL, where smiles and good company are in abundance.

"We have a lot to celebrate as the club transitions into an even more welcoming environment than ever before. This is the venue where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the company and entertainment,” Mr Lancaster said.

"Bring a friend or bring a table full and come dressed in theme for the sixties and seventies for a great night out in a relaxed and comfortable setting,” Mr Lancaster said.

"We recommend booking ahead to ensure you have somewhere comfortable to perch in between dancing, singing, toe tapping and chatting to friends.

"The evening is $10 per head and includes party food, party hats, poppers and a bottle of wine per table of four.

"Mood Swing, our most popular duo will entertain you into the new-year with all the classic hits and if you love The Shadows, Steven the guitarist would keep up with Hank Marven.

"Numbers are limited at the RSL so book early to avoid disappointment.

"PS, Children of the nineties, you can come too but only if you want to rub shoulders with the greatest generation; the Baby Boomers.”

In addition to an action packed New Year's bash, Mr Lancaster said the Yeppoon RSL will offer a comfortable place to drop by throughout the festive season.

"We are very fortunate to have such a conveniently located venue right in the CBD on the corner of Normanby and Hill Street in Yeppoon looking out across the town,” he said.

"So if you feel like taking a load off in a relaxing environment, drop in and celebrate the festive season or if you prefer come and quench your thirst with a nice cold beverage and watch the world go by.”