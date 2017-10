A SEA of colour will be on show today in Yeppoon as supporters of same sex marriage come out to push for equality.

The Rally for Marriage Equality hosted by Cap Coast Equality Alliance is a family friendly event for all at 12pm today at the Queen St Community Hall.

The rally will have entertainment and a BBQ for all supporters to bring a picnic rug and drape themselves in colour.

Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality. Contributed

Stay tuned for eclectic photos from the event today.