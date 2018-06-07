Menu
NAME GAME: The two monkeys that arrived at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary who need names.
NAME GAME: The two monkeys that arrived at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary who need names.
Yeppoon sanctuary seeks help from public to name new monkeys

Steph Allen
7th Jun 2018 5:21 PM

WHAT'S in a name?

Two new seven-month-old, orphaned monkeys arrived at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary last month and are still nameless.

The sanctuary is reaching out to the public for help by encouraging them to jump on board and place their suggestions on the wildlife centre's Facebook page.

Early suggestions include Tic and Tac, Pepsi and Cola and Ariana and Beyonce.

There are two prizes available valued at $130 each.

The prize includes admission to the sanctuary for two adults and two children, as well as a monkey encounter where one person will have the opportunity to hand feed and interact with the monkeys.

From cultural legacies to tongue-in-cheek monikers, all suggestions are welcome.

The pair arrived last month from a Victorian wildlife exhibitor who was unable take on the orphans as his own.

"He goes out to shops and schools with his animals but he wasn't able to integrate the two monkeys into his family group of monkeys,” Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary's zoo keeper Sue Snedley said.

"They were shy when they first came but they're now used to people.

"They're now eating out of our handlers' hands and are nosier.

"They are inquisitive little monkeys and are very fast moving jumping and interacting with people all the time.”

Although the pair are currently separated from the sanctuary's other monkeys, they have begun to interact with their new family through cages and are beginning to talk and "get to know each other”.

The winners of the competition and the new names will be announced on July 1.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

