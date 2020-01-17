Yeppoon scores first-up win in men’s pennants

GOLF: Yeppoon has taken the honours in the opening match of the inaugural Keppel Zone Men’s Pennants.

The Coast players fired on the fairways of their home course to finish on eight points, two ahead of Rockhampton.

The competition is played in two divisions. Yeppoon’s Division 1 team finished on 4.5 points against Rockhampton on 2.5. In second division, Yeppoon and Rockhampton both had 3.5 points.

The youngest and oldest players on course – Isaak Jensen, 13, and Terry Bulger, 75 – both had wins for Yeppoon.

Emu Park are also playing in the pennants and will make their first appearance against Rockhampton at Rockhampton in match two of the first round on Sunday.

Yeppoon Golf Club manager Chris Richards, who hails from Victoria, was instrumental in the pennants being started.

Rockhampton's Division team (back row, from left) Greg Black, Daryl Myles, Tim McMaster, Rowan Coombes and (front row) Jake Crear, Richie Perhouse and Dean Tipping.

“All through my young teens and adulthood I always played pennants and match play where I was a member of a club,” he said.

“Through my interview process (for the manager role) I asked the committee if they played pennants here and they said no.

“That’s when I thought I’ve got to do something to get this going because everyone who plays it really enjoys it.

“I couldn’t believe that with the number of clubs in this region within close proximity that they didn’t have an event like it.”

Richards then worked with his club, Rockhampton and Emu Park clubs and Golf Central Queensland to launch the interclub competition.

“We have three clubs at this stage but we hope to maybe next year get North Rockhampton and Gracemere to join,” Richards said.

“We’re also hoping to pick a CQ team to play against the Gladstone region, and there are future plans to possibly play North Queensland.

“It can only grow bigger and I think it will now that it’s started.”

Emu Park will host Yeppoon on Sunday, January 26, to complete the first round.

The round two matches will be on February 2 and 23 and March 22, with the final to be played on Sunday, March 29, at a course to be determined.